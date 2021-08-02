Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.52. 1,954,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

