Uniphar (LON:UPR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Uniphar (LON:UPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON UPR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 323 ($4.22). 2,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,813. The company has a market capitalization of £881.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. Uniphar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

