uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stake Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 222.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $13,961,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 160,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 851.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

