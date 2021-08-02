United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,612,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

