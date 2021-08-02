United Insurance (UIHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $189.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

