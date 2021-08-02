United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on URI. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

URI stock opened at $329.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.34. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

