United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $268.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $268.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.69.

URI stock opened at $329.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.34. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after buying an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

