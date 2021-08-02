UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,396,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

