Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

UVV stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43. Universal has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

