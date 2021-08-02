Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNM opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

