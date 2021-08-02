UpBots (UBXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,118.00

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. UpBots has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $127,118.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UpBots has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One UpBots coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00057529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.00810036 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091497 BTC.

UpBots Coin Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,513,660 coins. UpBots’ official website is upbots.com . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpBots’ official message board is medium.com/upbotscom

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

