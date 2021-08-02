US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 27,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,495. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. US Foods has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

