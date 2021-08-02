US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.18.
NYSE:USFD opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $42.10.
In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
