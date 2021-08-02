US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.18.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.