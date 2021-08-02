Utah Retirement Systems Has $211,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,311 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,015,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 620.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 167,542 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

