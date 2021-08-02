Utah Retirement Systems Invests $233,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

