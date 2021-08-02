V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $106.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE VFC opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77. V.F. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

