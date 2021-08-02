Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.57. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $236.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.30. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

