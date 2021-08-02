VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after buying an additional 3,024,296 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.