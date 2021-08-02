VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Position Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 251,196 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.41.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.