Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $315.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.95. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $216.01 and a 12 month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

