Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.68. 506,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,862,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

