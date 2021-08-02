Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Newton One Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,931. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.