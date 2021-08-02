Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,718,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 329,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $20,492,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,324,000.

