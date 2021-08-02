Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.66. 343,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.