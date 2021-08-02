Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,627,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.