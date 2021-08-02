Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $96-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.46 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.72.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.