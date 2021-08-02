Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,839 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of Aramark worth $48,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $35.69. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

