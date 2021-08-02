Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $47.54 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,699,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,321,000 after buying an additional 147,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ONB stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.