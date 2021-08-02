Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,213,721 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $72,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. 9,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,286. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

