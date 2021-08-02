Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $269,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

