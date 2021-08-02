VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $2,878.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,628.76 or 0.99327682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00031845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,894,350 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

