VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTEQ opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29. VeriTeQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

About VeriTeQ

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

