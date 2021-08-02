VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VTEQ opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29. VeriTeQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
About VeriTeQ
