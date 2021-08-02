Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,311 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 492,829 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $7,655,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.