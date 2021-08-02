Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of PACXU opened at $10.25 on Monday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

