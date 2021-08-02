Viacoin Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $154,959.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00355807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

