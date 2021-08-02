Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $37.94 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

