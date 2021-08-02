Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIH opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

