Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $82.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

