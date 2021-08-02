Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,885 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CNS opened at $83.21 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

