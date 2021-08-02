Virtu Financial LLC Sells 26,971 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in B&G Foods by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 113,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

