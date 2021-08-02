Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $678.53 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.75.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

