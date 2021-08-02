Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

BNS opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.