Visa (V) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) recently:
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $268.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $283.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $234.00.
- 6/6/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Visa stock opened at $246.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
