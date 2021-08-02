Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology is benefiting from the strength across its resistor, diode and opto product lines. Further, robust magnetics offerings which are driving growth in the specialty business, are contributing well. Also, expanding presence in the industrial, military and medical end-markets owing to strong resistors and capacitors is a positive. Additionally, growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars are tailwinds. Further, recovery in the automotive sector and Asian markets especially China is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility remain major headwinds for the company. Further, intensifying competition poses a serious risk to the company’s market position.”

VSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.96.

VSH stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 120,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 174,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,007,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

