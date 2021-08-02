Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 24.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

