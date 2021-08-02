Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $120.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

