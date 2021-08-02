Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

ARKW stock opened at $147.55 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.21.

