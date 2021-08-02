Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,499 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $295.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.67 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

