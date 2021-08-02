VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $22.73

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $22.03. VIZIO shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

