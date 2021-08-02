Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

